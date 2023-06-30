High School Senior And Lymphoma Patient Receives Once-In-A-Lifetime Prom Experience

Arianna Surrow will soon be graduating from Massapequa High School in New York with big plans following. However, just weeks into her senior year on September 14, 2022; she was met with a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis. This news meant she would endure eight grueling rounds of chemotherapy and many tough days ahead. Arianna looked within, gathering strength, and completed her final treatment in December. Her story of perseverance touched the hearts of Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson, founders of “My Fairy Godfathers” Foundation, a 501c3 that rewards deserving females around the U.S. annually with beauty experiences, wigs, scholarships and more.

“Seniors should be enjoying their last year of high school and after hearing Arianna’s story, we knew this was someone who needed our magic. We were thrilled and honored to help her prepare for an unforgettable night at Casa Lombardi on June 14, ensuring she feels like a princess and can forget about the battle she’s faced in recent months,” said Andrew Ashton of My Fairy Godfathers.

For more than a decade, these dynamic celebrity hair/makeup stylists have been empowering women through beauty. It is the true passion of Ashton and Anderson who believe everyone deserves a little sparkle, a boost of confidence and a whole lot of love. Whether it is abuse, illness or an environment that seems designed to keep them from success, My Fairy Godfathers provides them with the tools to help them shine as brightly on the outside as they do within.

Surrow was able to experience a true prom to remember. My Fairy Godfathers took her shopping to select her dream dress with accompanying shoes and jewelry. She was also treated to a full day of beauty with hair, makeup and nails in addition to limo transportation and dinner. All in a day’s work as Surrow knows, achieving quite the resume of accolades prior to and despite her challenging diagnosis. In addition to excellent grades, she has maintained a positive attitude and earned All-State and Eastern Vocal Ensembles, served as President of the Music Honor Society, is a founding member of the Environmental Club at her school and played Vi Moore in the popular school play, Footloose. She is excited to attend college in the fall with her sights set on a dual major in Medicine and Music at Johns Hopkins University.

Arianna’s mom, Suzanne Surrow, said “There are no words to describe” the past year. If there were words to describe her daughter, she said, “brave, talented and caring. I’m so happy that My Fairy Godfathers selected someone like Arianna who also has passion for helping others.”

—Submitted by Blair LaHaye