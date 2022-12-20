Holidays and Memory Changes – Tips for Families

The holiday season is known as a time when families come together to celebrate. In many cases, it can be the first time family members have seen each other in months. Because of this, it also may be the first time families notice memory or behavior changes in their older loved ones.

“It’s normal to experience a little forgetfulness with age. But other changes aren’t normal, such as personality changes, confusion, or difficulty remembering familiar things. These could be the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia,” says Kate Anastasia, director of programs at the Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Signs that something may be wrong include forgetting how to make a favorite recipe or being uncertain about what day it is. Loved ones may also notice the person isn’t taking good care of themselves or their home or that they are more irritated or short-tempered than normal. Other signs can include:

Repeating themselves

Difficulty completely familiar tasks

Getting lost in their own neighborhood

Confusion with times, days or places

Personality changes

“If you notice one or more of these changes in your loved one, they should be evaluated by a doctor,” Anastasia says. “It’s normal to feel nervous discussing this with family. But we know that the earlier Alzheimer’s or dementia is diagnosed, the more access a person has to treatment options—including clinical drug trials—and the better they can plan for the future.”

Visit the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org/10signs for a list of common early signs of Alzheimer’s and how to differentiate them from normal signs of aging. Help is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (including the holidays) at the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800.272.3900, where experts and master’s-level clinicians can offer helpful information and support.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementiaTM. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.