Holly And Steve Jonas Recognized At UJA-Federation Of New York’s Race Against Poverty

UJA-Federation of New York honored Holly and Steve Jonas at its 10th annual Race Against Poverty on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Tobay Beach in Massapequa.



Longtime UJA supporters, Holly and Steve founded Race Against Poverty and have served as race directors since its inception. The race consisted of an 800-meter swim and 3-mile walk/run. Winners included Yean Jimenez of Morristown, NJ, and Theresa Mattei of New Hyde Park who were the top AquaRunners (swim and run). Run-only winners were Trent Hampton of Islip and Jodi Brodsky of Atlantic Beach.

Following the race, families had the opportunity to participate in hands-on volunteer projects, including filling backpacks with school supplies for children in need and packing toiletry bags for local families, organized by the Mid-Island Y JCC, Sid Jacobson JCC, The Marion & Aaron Gural JCC, UJA partners and Supplies for Success.

Funds raised for Race Against Poverty support UJA’s work, which includes bringing critical services, such as emergency cash assistance, eviction prevention, and access to kosher food pantries, to the most vulnerable New Yorkers.

—Submitted by UJA-Federation of New York