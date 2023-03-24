I Got A Golden Ticket!

Woodward Parkways Theater Club Presents Willy Wonka Jr.

Woodward Parkway Elementary School presents Willy Wonka Jr.

Woodward Parkway Elementary School presented Willy Wonka Jr. on March 16th. The Theater Club spent several months rehearsing and it paid off. The audience was delighted with the story of a quirky candy maker and his golden tickets.

Zoe Benner (Violet Beauregard) blows up like a blueberry.
George Guadagnino (Willy Wonka) sings Pure Imagination.

The cast included: George Guadagnino (Willy Wonka), Layla Irving (Charlotte Bucket), Kora Knudsen (Grandma Josephine), Zoe Benner (Violet Beauregarde), Madison Brinskelle (Phoebe Trout), Chloe Alvarez (Mike Teavee), Emily Massucci (Mrs. Teavee), Angelina Recinos (Veruca Salt), Penelope Lopes (Mrs. Bucket / Oompa 1), Lena Katakofsky (Augusta Gloop), Jason Hartney (Candy Man / Oompa 2), Faith Cominski (Mrs. Beauregarde / Matilda), Scarlett Hassett (Mrs. Salt), Emily Hughes (Jamie / Oompa 3), Kendall Koch (Grandma Georgine / Oompa 4), Emily Kelly (Mrs. Gloop) and Woodward Parkway teacher Deanna Cupolo directed.

Emily Kelly (Mrs. Gloop) and Lena Katakofsky (Augusta Gloop) find a golden ticket.
(Pictures courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

For more information about the Farmingdale Union Free School District, please visit the district’s website at https://www.farmingdaleschools.org and like our Facebook page: @FarmingdaleSchoolDistrict.

–Submitted by the Farmingdale School District

