In The Gym, These Seaford Seniors Are Extraordinary Leaders

Seaford High School seniors Will Cascio and Marina Dupkin were honored for their active role in physical education classes. They were the 2022-2023 recipients of the Outstanding Physical Education Student Award, presented by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

The award recognizes two students from every high school, one female and one male, who exemplify physical performance, scholastic ability and leadership qualities. Will and Marina were selected by the Seaford High School physical education faculty.

In physical education classes, Will said he wants to make sure that everyone is having fun and actively participating. He added that it is humbling that the physical education teachers felt he was deserving of this award. Will is a member of the cross country, winter track and spring track teams.

Marina said she shows leadership by striving to make the gym a safe space for all. During a recent volleyball unit, she used her knowledge of the sport as a member of Seaford’s varsity team to help teach her classmates different skills. Being recognized as a leader, Marina added, is an honor.

Will and Marina were invited to an awards dinner on Dec. 5 at the Crest Hollow Country Club, where all Nassau County recipients of the award were honored.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District