Farmingdale News Indoor Dining Returns To Farmingdale Fellowship Café By Observer Staff - November 21, 2022 0 6 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The St. Thomas Episcopal Church Farmingdale Fellowship Café returned to indoor dining on Saturday, Oct. 29, following pandemic restrictions which only allowed for take-out options. All community members in need of a hot meal are welcome to attend the last Saturday of every month. Next event: Saturday, Nov. 26 at TKTK (hours are coming). Address: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 298 Conklin St. in Farmingdale. Pictured are St. Thomas Episcopal Church Farmingdale Fellowship Café volunteers.(Photo courtesy of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church Farmingdale)—Submitted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church Farmingdale