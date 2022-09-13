Island Harvest Food Bank Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign

For Hunger Action Month this September, Island Harvest Food Bank will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.



September marks the 14th year of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including Island Harvest, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.

“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

During September, people across Nassau and Suffolk counties can participate in the movement by learning, committing and speaking up about ways to end hunger. Other ways include donating food or funds, hosting a food drive at your school, place of worship, business or volunteering.

“Many Long Islanders are feeling the economic pressure due to rising costs for food, fuel and other essential commodities, causing them to make difficult decisions, such as buying food or paying to fuel up their cars, or pay a utility bill,” Island Harvest president/CEO Randi Shubin Dresner explained. “And while the demand for supplemental food support continues to rise, Island Harvest remains committed to making sure that no one on Long Island goes without food.”

Hunger Action Month is a time for Long Islanders to mobilize to help end hunger by donating, volunteering or advocating,” Shubin Dresner concluded. Visit www.islandharvest.org to learn more about how you can take action.

—Submitted by Island Harvest