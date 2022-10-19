Island Trees Wins Two Straight, Enters Playoff Hunt

The Island Trees Bulldogs have won two straight games and put themselves into the thick of the Conference IV playoff race.

This past weekend, Island Trees high-powered offense rolled to a 48-6 win over Lawrence. Quarterback Nick Saragossi completed 7-of-9 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Coppetto did it all for the Bulldogs, scoring twice on the ground and once through the air. Coppetto rushed for 24 yards and hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Saragossi.

But according to coach Rich Carroll, the engine that makes the Bulldogs run is the offensive line.

“The main reason we have been able to put up as many points as we have is that we’re finally healthy,” Carroll said. “Our offensive line, which was a question mark during summer camp has progressed fantastically. We had a couple of injuries to the line, now that they are back we have been able to run the ball very effectively and control the clock.”

Doing the blocking in the trenches for Island Trees are: senior tackle Paul Tromblee, senior guard Anthony Agosto, senior center Jason Johnson, senior guard Anthony Palumbo and junior tackle Marcos Martinez at tackle. Carroll also credits junior tight end Ben Quinn, “who is a tremendous blocker and a wonderful pass catcher as well.” Carroll also points out swing linemen Matt Norberg and Liam Wells, both juniors.

In the previous week, Island Trees topped Oyster Bay, 33-8. John Echezuria caught four passes for 80 yards including touchdowns of 25 and 35 yards. One of the passes came from Saragossi, the other was a halfback option delivered by Kian McCoy. The Bulldogs Joe Meyer rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Carroll credits Saragossi with orchestrating the offense.

“He has been the starter for two years now and is in control of running our offense,” Carroll said. “Nick has matured into a fine quarterback. We run more then we pass, but Nick is a very accurate passer.”

So far this season, Saragossi has passed for 508 yards and five touchdowns. The running backs are led by Mike Coppetto, Joe Meyer, followed by Nick Filocamo, Joe Filocamo, Kian McCoy, and Danny Zamroz, Patrick Craine. Coppetto has 560 yards rushing and has scored seven times. He also has three receiving touchdowns.

Here is what Carroll had to say about the defense.

“On defense we also play well as a unit,” Carroll explained. “The two inside guys are Nick Filocamo and Danny Zamroz. They maybe a little undersized for that position but they play with a lot of heart and determination. Our defensive line consists of Paul Tromblee, Anthony Palumbo and Agosto.Then we rotate in Jashanbir Singh, Matt Norberg, Marcos Martinez and Jason Godnick, Anthony Barrera. Our outside linebackers Joe Filocamo and Ben Quinn do a great job of containing the run.”

He also had this to say about the secondary. “Our defensive backs are also our receivers and these guys do a great job on both sides of the ball. John Echezuria is having a really good year with five touchdown receptions and three interceptions while creating several turnovers for us. Joe Moen has broken up several passes and has 10 tackles. While Joe Meyer is a tough run defender he has broken up many passes as well. Last but not least Mike Coppetto is also a very good cover corner and tackler. “

Island Trees is currently in the playoff picture with a 3-3 record.

“I think we can make the playoffs,” said Carroll “The team is a great bunch of hard-working young men who are a pleasure to coach.”

-James Rowan is an Anton Media Group contributor