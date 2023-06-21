It All Started With A Thunderbird

The roar of engines might have alerted Massapequans that something was going on at Sunrise Mall on Sunday, June 11. The bright morning sun reflected off the hoods of over 500 cars, gathered in the parking lot for the fourth-annual Blue Angel Car Show. Thousands of spectators roamed this impressive display, but many would not know that this incredible community gathering all started with a single blue Thunderbird, and a family who experienced a tragic loss.

Brittany Marie grew up in East Meadow. From her house on the corner, she would sit on the porch and wave as her neighbor passed by in a light blue Ford Thunderbird. Brittany’s mother Carrie would often sit with her. One day, when Brittany was around eight or nine years old, she asked, “Mommy, can own that one day? I really love that car.” The Thunderbird, which was the exact color of Brittany’s eyes, had her spellbound. Carrie promised that yes, one day she could work and save up the money to get one of her very own.

Unfortunately, this would never happen. Brittany, like so many across the country, suffered from depression. Carrie and the rest of Brittany’s family had tried everything they could think of, but in the end, this disease took Brittany’s life on October 2, 2009, when she was just 14 years old.

After her loss, Carrie found her way to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, where she has volunteered for over a decade and is now a board member. “I wanted to get involved to help other families not have to go through what I went through,” she said. She knows this is something her daughter would be proud of her for doing. “Brittany always wanted to help everybody. She had the biggest heart. She was just suffering inside, and she was very good at hiding it.” For close to fourteen years, Carrie’s team has been among the top campaigners for AFSP. She has tried to honor her daughter’s memory by helping families going through similar experiences find the knowledge and solace that she was able to find.

But alongside her work with the AFSP, Carrie never forgot about that blue Thunderbird, one of the few things which seemed to imbue her daughter with joy and hope. And so Carrie began to search for her own Thunderbird, knowing that her daughter would give her a sign when the time was right.

Carrie spent over ten years looking, and with the help of her husband Phil – who hadn’t known Britt – finally tracked down the perfect car, the exact shade of blue as her daughter’s eyes.

The car inspired her to establish a new type of fundraiser. This was the beginning of the Blue Angel Car Show, which has taken place at Sunrise Mall in Massapequa for the last four years. “I drive this blue angel knowing my baby is sitting in the front seat with a smile on her face,” Carrie said on the podium at the beginning of the show. “We decided to show off this beautiful car in Brittany’s honor, and at the same time raise money for the AFSP.”

Carrie was given the opportunity to share her story with this huge crowd, and wanted to stress the invisible nature of depression which can make it so deadly. “To most [Brittany] seemed very happy, laughing, smiling, and so many friends that I had a hard time keeping track of,” Carrie explained. “But on the inside, she dealt with such pain that no one was able to understand. In this country, someone dies by suicide every 16 minutes. Each life lost leaves behind a whole community, all wondering what happened and what they could do differently. For those who haven’t been touched personally by the problem of suicide, it can be tempting to look the other way. But those who’ve lost a loved one in this way can struggle with guilt and depression, questioning ‘why?’.” Being a part of the AFSP has given Carrie the opportunity to help others who struggling from losing a loved one, especially parents who have lost a child.

Last month, Brittany Marie would have been 28 years old. “Hard to think where she would be right now,” Carrie mused. “All I know is that she was robbed of her life.”

The car show has grown tremendously in popularity, and this year featured thousands of spectators and exactly 512 cars, which made Carrie smile, as 5/12 is Brittany’s birthday. Still, Carrie is very aware that depression, particularly childhood depression, remains largely undiscussed in the media and even social circles. She says that in the past, the car show has been announced to the public without mentioning the organization behind it, undercutting the significance of the Blue Angel and Brittany’s memory. “Mums been the word, and it really doesn’t help anybody,” she said in an interview with the Observer, “People may have a child who’s suffering, and they don’t even know what to do. Keeping quiet doesn’t make it go away.”

Senator Steve Rhoads was at the car show, and lamented the struggles facing many families today. “I don’t think you recognize all the challenges unless you have a kid yourself or have the opportunity to work with young people, the number of challenges that they are facing every day. I know when I was a kid, we never had to deal with the amount of bullying that happens [now], with the amount of bad information that goes out on social media and other sources. Access to information has been such a challenge for kids today. Dealing with drugs, dealing with so many different issues that face new and emerging challenges with these kids that we didn’t have to deal with.”

Councilman Steve Labriola was also in attendance, and concurred with the message that silence does not solve this problem. “Mental health issues, mental illnesses, these are problems that aren’t readily detectible. They’re not seen. People look on the outside like normally every day, like everybody else… But as parents, it’s so important for us to be engaged. There is always hope… Every single day, we need to give our children hope that this is a beautiful place to live and raise your family.”

The success of the Blue Angel car show has been another way to carry on the life, love, and legacy of Brittany Marie.