It’s A Three-peat For Seaford Music Program

The Seaford School District has been honored for its outstanding commitment to music education with the Best Communities for Music Education designation for the third consecutive year.

The distinction was bestowed on 830 school districts across the country this year by the National Association for Music Merchants Foundation. The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the Seaford Music Department answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

The NAMM Foundation cites research into music education that demonstrates educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children. Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound. Other benefits include conflict resolution and teamwork skills, and the ability to give and receive constructive criticism.

“This honor is achieved due to the driving force from music educators, administrators and parents working together for the common good of music education for the students,” Dr. Anthony Romeo, the district’s lead teacher for music.

The Seaford music faculty is very proud of this achievement. The district’s music teachers, who are key to this success, include Daniel Krueger and Richard Adams at Seaford Manor Elementary School, Pamela Brinkman and Charlotte Loake at Seaford Harbor Elementary School, Barbara Sherwin, Amanda Ferguson and Nicholas Coacci at Seaford Middle School, and Dr. Romeo, Yvonne Bendzlowicz and Mr. Christopher Coniglio at Seaford High School.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District