It’s Time To Help Our Veterans Struggling With Addiction

Countless veterans across the nation struggle with addiction and mental health disorders. Addiction can develop during their time in the military or when they have been discharged or retired from service. Too many veterans battle these problems in silence with no help.

This Memorial Day, millions of American families took time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a challenging time for veterans who lost friends or family members, especially those already struggling with addiction.

In New York are over 740,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.

Unfortunately, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49.

“While early intervention saves lives, too many veterans fall through the cracks and succumb to their addiction or suicide ideation,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

There are many causative factors why veterans become addicted to drugs or alcohol. For instance, this can include difficulties adjusting to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or accessing benefits.

Veterans are also at a higher risk of experiencing mental and emotional health concerns. This can be compounded with physical injury or chronic pain. Untreated trauma, for example, can impact all aspects of life. This can lead to drug and alcohol use as a means of coping.

Besides the standard resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and its VA facility locator, other resources include:

• The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services offers various resources and assistance for veterans;

• The Foundation for Veterans Helping Veterans helps veterans in their communities in New York State;

• Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;

• SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator that can help veterans find specific help for substance use disorders and mental health issues.

Families also play a significant role in supporting their loved ones struggling with addiction. It’s ok to show concern and speak to them openly and honestly about their substance use. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing. Remember, addiction and mental health issues are treatable.

It takes communities and families coming together to help veterans battling these problems in silence. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand.

—Submitted by Veronica Raussin