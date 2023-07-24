Jewish Beach Concert To Welcome Shabbat

Rabbi Moshe Weisblum and guitarist Andrew Pomerantz. (Photos courtesy of Ab Roher)
On Friday, June 30, congregants enjoyed Shabbat on the beach.

To welcome in Shabbat, members of the CBT Band will provide entertainment for two Friday night Sing-Alongs. All are welcome to join Congregation Beth Tikvah for a musical Shabbat experience on July 28 and August 18 from 6:00-6:45PM at Jones Beach Field 6. These free services will follow traditional Jewish Shabbat rituals and are open to anyone who calls Long Island their home. Park on the west side of the comfort station and meet members of Congregation Beth Tikvah on the boardwalk. Bring your own chair. There is no parking fee after 4:00 PM. To RSVP and for any questions, please call the office at: 516-785-2445.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman

Leave a Reply