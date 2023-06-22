June Alzheimer’s Fundraiser At Once Bitten Donuts

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and Catherine Logozzo, owner of Once Bitten Donuts in Massapequa, is fundraising to combat this deadly disease. Logozzo’s father battled with Alzheimer’s until his passing, and her personal connection to the disease is what inspired the fundraiser, now on its third year.

In her father’s honor, for the rest of June, Once Bitten Donuts will be donating 100% of all proceeds when you buy Petey’s Nice As Anything Purple Donut to their Longest Day Fundraiser. “My dad was a big foodie,” Logozzo says. “The ‘nice as anything’ came from him. It was his saying, when he ate something he loved, that’s what he would say.” The Longest Day is an opportunity for people to use their creativity and passion to raise awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Community responses to this fundraiser have been incredible. The walls of the shop are covered in purple nametags, each from a customer who has contributed to the cause of battling Alzheimer’s. “Everybody’s been very generous,” Logozzo says.

Once Bitten is also hosting a raffle for customers who purchase one of Petey’s donuts; with a chance to win a Once Bitten t-shirt and hat. This raffle will remain open until June 30th.

Click here to visit Once Bitten’s fundraising page link. And to learn more about volunteering and fundraising opportunities, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter at ALZ.ORG/LONGISLAND