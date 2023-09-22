L.I.’s Largest Car Show Rescheduled For October 1st

Hundreds of Vehicles to Participate, Trophy Presentation, Free Concert & Free Admission for Spectators

Due to heavy rain forecasted for the weekend, Long Island’s largest and most premier car show experience has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 1st, from 11am to 4pm at TOBAY Beach. “Car Show Long Island” features hundreds of automobiles, trucks, military vehicles, and emergency service vehicles. A live concert performed by Vinyl Revival will take place during the day, followed by trophy presentations. The event is free for spectators.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “Whether you’re a proud classic car owner or you want to see the latest and greatest automobiles in the world, Car Show Long Island is the place to be!

With a diverse range of vehicles showcased, car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to admire and interact with some of the most impressive cars around. This free family-fun event is a perfect way to spend the day, all with the beautiful backdrop of TOBAY Beach. Spectators can check out cool cars, vendors, exhibits and enjoy live music while surrounded by Long Island’s best classic, muscle, antique and exotic cars.”

Car Show Long Island’s 2023 TOBAY Beach Fall Classic features some of the hottest and most classic cars in the tri-state region. While enjoying live music performed by Vinyl Revival and great eats from more than 15 food trucks, thousands of spectators are expected throughout the day to get up close and personal with Long Island’s best classic, muscle, antique and exotic cars. Trophies will be awarded in each class, and children will have a say when deeming which rides are their favorites in the Kids’ Choice Award. Car Show Long Island’s 2023 TOBAY Beach Fall Classic is made possible through the following presenting sponsors: Optimum, Signarama of Huntington and Whitey’s Tire Services of Brooklyn.

Classic Car enthusiasts and spectators can also grab a bite to eat from the food truck corral, and can also check out numerous vendors and displays. For more information, visit www.carshowli.com, call (516) 797-4121 or e-mail carshowli@oysterbay-ny.gov.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay