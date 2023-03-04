Labriola Announces March 6th Registration Date For Spring Sports Programs

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Steve Labriola invites residents to take part in Spring Athletic Programs for basketball, badminton, and volleyball, beginning on April 2nd at the Hicksville Athletic Center. All athletic programs run for 10 weeks, are Co-Ed, and open to individuals 18 and over.

“The Town’s athletic programs offer a great opportunity for residents to take to the court, improve their skills and make new friends,” said Councilman Labriola. “These recreational programs are a great way to have fun and stay active, and I encourage residents to take advantage of these Town programs.”

Basketball will be held on Thursdays from 9:00pm to 10:30pm, Saturdays from 8:15am to 10:00am, and Sundays from 8:15am to 10:00am, beginning on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Basketball program is 10-weeks long and costs $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents.

Badminton will feature two sessions available for registrants to choose from. The first session consists of Tuesdays from 8:45pm to 10:05pm, Fridays from 8:45pm to 10:05pm, and Sundays from 6:10pm to 8:10pm. Session 2 consists of Tuesdays from 10:15pm to 11:35pm, Fridays from 10:15pm to 11:35pm, and Sundays from 8:20pm to 10:20pm. The Badminton program is 10-weeks long and costs $75 for residents and $100 for non-residents, with the program scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Volleyball will also feature two available sessions to choose from. The first session will be held on Mondays from 8:45pm to 10:05pm; Wednesdays from 8:45pm to 10:05pm; and Saturdays from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The second session will take place on Mondays from 10:15pm to 11:35pm, Wednesdays from 10:15pm to 11:35pm, and Saturdays from 8:20pm to 10:20pm. The volleyball program is 10-weeks long, costs $75 for residents and $100 for non-residents, and is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Online registration for all programs begins on Monday, March 6th at 5:00pm on http://www.oysterbaytown.com/portal, where you must upload proof of residency (tax or utility bill) and valid identification card (such as driver’s license). In-Person registration will be held on Tuesday, March 7th, from 5:00pm – 9:00pm, at the TOB Hicksville Athletic Center (167 S Broadway, Hicksville).

Proof of residency is required for the resident discount. The schedule is subject to change. If a session is cancelled, make-up day(s) will be attempted. For more information, call (516) 797-7945 or email tobparks@oysterbay-ny.gov.

–Submitted by Marta Kane, Town of Oyster Bay