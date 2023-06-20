Labriola Urges Residents to Give the Gift of Life by Donating Blood on June 27th

With hospitals facing a nationwide blood shortage, Oyster Bay Town Councilman Steve Labriola invites residents to attend a Blood Collection Drive on Tuesday, June 27th from 1pm to 7pm at the Hicksville Athletic Center, located at 167 S. Broadway in Hicksville.

Councilman Labriola stated, “Blood supplies are critically needed for local hospitals to meet the demand and continue saving lives. Please consider participating in this blood drive to help bolster our blood banks and ensure as many people as possible can be helped. Together, we can give the gift of life though a simple blood donation.”

Appointments are preferred for the Town’s Blood Drive. To qualify as a donor, a person must be between the ages of 17 and 75 years old (16 with parental permission and 76 or older with a doctor’s note), weigh at least 110 pounds and not have donated blood within the last 56 days. Anyone who received a tattoo within the past 12 months is ineligible to donate. It is recommended that donors eat well (low fat) and drink fluids in the days before the Blood Drive. Additionally, all donors will receive a voucher for a free Blizzard at Dairy Queen.

Councilman Labriola added, “It’s quick, easy, and safe to donate a single pint of blood which can save up to three lives. Donating blood at the Hicksville Athletic Center, is an incredible way for all of us to pitch in and give back, to help ease the burden of our Healthcare Heroes as they continue to provide lifesaving efforts.”

For additional information regarding the Town’s Blood Drive, contact the Town’s Public Information Office at (516) 624-6380. To make an appointment to donate at this Blood Drive, sign up today at https://bit.ly/3LpKRF5

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay