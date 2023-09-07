LaMarca Announces Special One-Stop Passport Weekend

Looking to get away? Appointments available for September 9th & 10th

To help residents looking to obtain new passports, Oyster Bay Town Clerk Richard LaMarca announced that his office will offer a special one-stop Passport Weekend on Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th from 9am to 3pm at both Town Hall North in Oyster Bay and Town Hall South in Massapequa.

“Residents looking to apply for a new passport are invited to visit Town Hall during Passport Weekend to receive assistance,” said Town Clerk LaMarca. “We can help you with organizing your documents, obtaining a photo and submitting the documents for approval.”

Requirements for applying for a passport include:

One 2×2 color photograph with a clear view of the applicant’s face against a plain white or light colored background. Photos will also be available for $10 at both Town Halls North and South during Passport Weekend.

Proof of U.S. Citizenship – Previously issued undamaged U.S. passport, certified birth certificate, Consular Report of Birth Abroad or Certification of Birth, Naturalization Certificate, or Certificate of Citizenship.

Proof of Identity – Naturalization Certificate, Valid Driver’s License (cannot have been issued or renewed in the last six months), Current Government ID (city, state or federal), Current Military ID (military and dependents).

This service does NOT apply to Adult Renewals unless your Passport is expired for 5+ years.

Town Clerk LaMarca has offices located at Town Hall North, 54 Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay and Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Road in Massapequa. Passport appointments are available Monday through Friday, from 9:30am to 3:30pm, and during this special Passport Weekend. For appointments in Oyster Bay, please call (516) 624-6324. For appointments in Massapequa, please call (516) 797-7962.

For information on passport requirements and processing times, as well as instructions for passport renewals, visit www.travel.state.gov.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay