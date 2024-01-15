Lee Road Dreams Of A Peaceful Planet For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Students at Lee Road Elementary School in the Levittown School District shared their dreams of peace between all in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 9.

Second graders in Rochelle Cascio’s class described their dream of positivity and acceptance on separate heart-shaped crafts. In preparation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, the class assembled a board outside their room to post their dreams. Each student took a turn to add their dream to the display, creating a reminder of the importance of unity to all passersby.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools