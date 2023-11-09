Lee Road Honors Those Who Served For Veterans Day

Students at Lee Road Elementary School in the Levittown School District took time to recognize and honor veterans on Nov. 6.

Using each letter that spells out “veterans,” third graders in Kirsten Quinn’s class crafted acrostic poems complete with adjectives and phrases about veterans. Around the classrooms, various facts about veterans were also hidden for students to find. Third graders completed a scavenger hunt with all the facts they found, such as the date of Veterans Day – Nov. 11 – and the day’s history. Students also reflected on and thanked their own family members who are veterans.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools