Legislator Arnold W. Drucker Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, religious leaders and his colleagues in government on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a dome lighting ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building.

The observance came two days before the official observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, Jan. 27, which coincides with the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we pay solemn tribute to the lives of the 6 million Jewish victims and millions more innocent people who perished at the hands of Nazi barbarism,” Legislator Drucker said. “As we continue to combat the ugly scourge of hatred around the world, we must remain unwavering in our commitment to educating future generations and standing up to antisemitism and bigotry at every opportunity. May the light of the memories of the victims of the Holocaust be our beacon as we fulfill our solemn pledge to never forget the lessons of history.”

–Submitted by Danny Schrafel, Communications Director, Nassau County Legislature, Minority Caucus