Legislator Arnold W. Drucker Invites Residents to Attend Free, Virtual Community Assessment Grievance Workshop

WHAT: Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) is partnering with the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission (ARC) to host a free virtual community assessment grievance workshop to inform residents about how to challenge their property taxes online.

During this virtual workshop, taxpayers who disagree with the assessed value of their property will learn how to navigate the online grievance process and dispute their assessment. There will also be an opportunity to submit via chat any questions to the representative from ARC. Questions will be answered after the presentations and/or they will contact you directly.

Residents who would like to participate in this virtual assessment grievance workshop should visit https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/LD16. For additional information, please contact Legislator Drucker’s office at 516-571-6216 or via email at adrucker@nassaucountyny.gov.

WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2022, 7 – 9 p.m.

CLICK TO JOIN: https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/LD16

–Submitted by Danny Schrafel, Communications Director

Nassau County Legislature, Minority Caucus