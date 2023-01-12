Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton Invites Residents to Attend Free, Virtual Community Assessment Grievance Workshops

WHAT: Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) is partnering with the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission (ARC) to host free virtual community assessment grievance workshops to inform residents about how to challenge their property taxes online.

During this virtual workshop, taxpayers who disagree with the assessed value of their property will learn how to navigate the online grievance process and dispute their assessment. There will also be an opportunity to submit via chat any questions to the representative from ARC. Questions will be answered after the presentations and/or they will contact you directly.

Residents who would like to participate in these virtual assessment grievance workshops should visit https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/LD11. For additional information, please contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516-571-6211 or via email at Dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 7 – 9 p.m.

Thursday, February 9, 2023, 7 – 9 p.m.

CLICK TO JOIN: https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/LD11

–Submitted by Nassau County Legislature, Minority Caucus