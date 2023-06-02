Legislator Drucker Commemorates Memorial Day In Plainview

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined with local veterans, residents, and his colleagues in government at Plainview’s Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29 to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives while serving in America’s armed forces.

“Each Memorial Day, we come together to recognize the steadfast commitment of all who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation,” Legislator Drucker said. “Today and always, may we honor the memory of these great patriots who put everything on the line to protect our freedoms. Thank you to everyone on this year’s Memorial Day Parade committee for making this a meaningful observance year after year.”

–Submitted by the office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker