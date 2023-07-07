Legislator Drucker Congratulates Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School Principal James Murray on Upcoming Retirement

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) and the Plainview-Old Bethpage community bid a fond farewell to Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Principal James Murray during a retirement party on Wednesday, May 31.

As an educator, Murray has served students in the district for 20 years upon his retirement at the end of the school year. Since becoming the high school’s principal in 2005, Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School earned a U.S Department of Education Blue Ribbon award in 2020 for outstanding student achievement and was named as one of America’s 1,000 best public schools by U.S. News and World Report in 2021.

During his tenure, Murray launched the school’s news literacy program and prioritized student engagement, which was evident by how he greeted students daily in the main lobby; starring in the student-directed 2018 snow-day video; attending club events; volunteering for the Springfest dunk tank, and much more. He has also distinguished himself as an active leader in the region’s LGBTQ+ community and was named Grand Marshal of the Long Island Pride Parade in 2022 in recognition of his efforts.

At his retirement celebration, Legislator Drucker presented Murray with a Nassau County Legislature Citation in recognition of his achievements and committed educational leadership.

“As a lifelong resident and graduate of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High school myself, we couldn’t have asked for a more caring and visionary educator to lead our high school,” Legislator Drucker said. “During his nearly two decades as principal, James Murray’s dedication to our students and their well-being was paramount, and it shined through in the many accolades and achievements that were bestowed upon our school during his tenure. I wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement and congratulate him for a job well done!”

–Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker