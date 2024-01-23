Legislator Drucker Invites Community to Celebrate Valentines Day by Participating in ‘From Your Heart to Our Seniors’ Program

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) is inviting LD 16 residents of all ages to celebrate Valentines Day by making heartfelt cards for local seniors.

It’s all part of the “From Your Heart to Our Seniors” project, in which participants are encouraged to tap into their creativity as they craft cards filled with warm greetings and messages of love and well-wishes. Any volunteer who wants to make a card is reminded that they must be legible in large print; handwritten; and made without glitter. Participants are encouraged to use lots of color and personal creative flourishes like photos, crosswords, and drawings. To ensure universal appeal, religious messages should be avoided if possible.

Legislator Drucker is hoping to build upon the success of last year’s initiative, in which students from the Plainview-Old Bethpage and Jericho School Districts crafted hundreds of greetings that Legislator Drucker had the privilege of delivering to seniors during Valentine’s Day events. In addition to expanding it to the greater community, Legislator Drucker is pleased to welcome the Syosset School District as a new partner in this year’s efforts.

“The success of last year’s project was so heartwarming, and I loved to see how eagerly students responded to an initiative that is all about spreading love and kindness in our community,” Legislator Drucker said. “Now it’s your turn to join our team of crafty Cupids as we continue our mission of putting smiles on the faces of countless local seniors during this special time of year!”

Finished cards must be dropped off by Friday, Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and volunteers are encouraged to check with their local participating school district to drop off their contribution. For additional information, contact Legislator Drucker’s office at 516-571-6216 or adrucker@nassaucountyny.gov.

–Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker