Levittown Burglary

The Eighth Squad reports the arrest of two individuals on Thursday, Sept. 1, for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1:56 p.m. in Levittown.



According to detectives, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown female walking out carrying some of her personal property. The unknown female walked across the street, entered the passenger side of a white four-door sedan occupied by an unknown male driver; the two fled the scene south on Violet Lane. Subsequent to the investigation it was determined that the proceeds had been sold but detectives were able to recover the victim’s property and that led to the arrest of both suspects.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:08 p.m., detectives located both suspects in front of 51 Circle Dr. and arrested 31-year-old defendant Cristina L. Carell of Levittown and 28-year-old defendant Kyle Howell of Westbury. Each defendant is charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny 3rd Degree. Carella is additionally charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief for a crime that occurred on Arrow Lane, Hicksville on Jan. 7, 2022. Both were arraigned on Friday, Sept. 2, in First District Court located at 99 Main St. in Hempstead. In addition, Carella had a prior charge of criminal mischief on Jan. 4, 2022; she was released without bail and no monitoring device.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department