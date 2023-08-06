Levittown Chamber of Commerce Press Release

Every year the Levittown Chamber of Commerce gives a scholarship to a senior at Division Avenue High School, General Douglas MacArthur High School and to Island Trees High School. Meet the 2023 scholarship winners.

Maya Reetz graduated from Division Avenue High School. Maya will attend the University of Southern California to study Mechanical Engineering.

Michael Cassano graduated General Douglas MacArthur High School and will attend Marist College. Michael plans to study criminal justice with a minor in history. He will be playing lacrosse for the Red Foxes.

Daniele Talbot graduated from Island Trees High School. Daniele is excited to be attending Villanova where she will study biochemistry.

Congratulations to all the winners & to the Class of 2023!

–Submitted by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce