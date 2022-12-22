Levittown Chamber Of Commerce Small Businessperson Of The Year

Christine Sweeney was recently honored at the 37th Annual Small Businessperson Breakfast and Legislative Breakfast at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

Sweeney is the branch manager/Director of the Webster Bank Levittown Banking Center. She has been a member of the chamber for several years and serves as the 1st Vice President of the chamber, where she contributes her many talents.



She has extensive experience in branch management and skilled at providing clients with banking solutions. Her greatest passion is helping clients with financial guidance throughout every life stage. Another passion is networking, engaging, sharing information, contacts and experiences.

Sweeney’s many interests include travel, going to the theater, spending time with friends and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Sweeney is the daughter of Irish immigrants Edward and Bridget Sweeney. She has adopted their philosophies of faith, family, disciplined work ethic and giving back.

She believes in participating in her community. This participation includes the Levittown Chamber of Commerce, Levittown Lions, Long Island Center for Independent Living (LICIL) and Backyard Players and Friends. Her contribution in these organizations varies, but they all provide services to those in Levittown and the surrounding communities.

