Levittown COC Toy Collection

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce had a holiday celebration for its members along with a toy collection for The Joey Foundation. The Joey Foundation was founded by Ann Torcivia in memory of her son who passed away at 6 years old due to Aplastic Anemia, a rare disease in which bone marrow stops producing enough blood cells. The Joey Foundation’s mission statement is to positively impact the lives of children. With the help of the Levittown Chamber of Commerce along with several other local businesses, The Joey Foundation collected over 1,000 toys & gifts for sick children as well as children in need.

—Submitted by Tara Cassano