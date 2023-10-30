Levittown Community Council Selects Halloween Horror House Winners

Halloween brings out lots of spooky fun and since 2010, Levittown Community Council has enticed local residents to exhibit their spooky best by hosting the Halloween Horror House contest.

This year’s first place winner is Kevin Schneider of 2 Wildflower Lane in Wantagh. In 2015, Schneider spotted a post on Pinterest of skeletons climbing up the side of a house and he began, along with his wife Toni and his children Jaxson, Brynleigh and Madison, to build a collection of skeletons and an annual routine of making his display better and better. Spider webs, animatronics and tombstones have been added to the collection resulting in a great display that the family loves putting together each year and welcoming spectators.

Shelter Lane in Levittown is location of one of this year’s runner up winners, Sylvia and Josh Ginsberg and their sons Harrison and Grant, who love all things Halloween. Every year, starting in August, blueprints are drawn up and countless hours are spent with the family brainstorming to make sure everything is perfect. The biggest reward for Josh, he says, is seeing his sons’ excitement as Halloween comes to life on their front lawn. Part of the display has a “concert theme” that includes a band, the crowd and a bartender. Bluetooth music is an added plus and makes the display a “must see”.

Sharing the runner up spot is Carol Powell of 93 Sprucewood Drive in Levittown who relishes the fun she has during the Halloween season and the satisfaction she experiences by the charitable aspect related to her display. Powell’s inside display is free to spectators, but she welcomes donations for two charities when people participate in a walkthrough on the inside of her home in which seven rooms are decorated and which, Powell believes, is the best part of her display. Actors donate their time to contribute to the entertainment and the scariness of the display. The indoor display, which, Carol says, may be scary for younger children, is on display through the weekend following Halloween. A schedule of times the display is open is posted outside the home.

