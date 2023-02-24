Levittown Congratulates Visa Black Scholars And Jobs Program Recipient

Following a successful first year, Visa announced the second class of its Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program, awarding 75 incoming first-year college students with scholarship assistance for up to four years, ongoing learning opportunities and one-on-one mentorship with Visa team members throughout their college experience. Levittown is proud to congratulate its own recipient, Khalil Garrett, who has been an incredible representation of the community.

In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program is designed for college-bound U.S. Black and African American students. High school seniors who are pursuing an education in a business or technology field and intend to enroll as a full-time undergraduate in an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S. are eligible for this scholarship grant. Scholars who continue to meet the criteria, remain in good standing and maintain a minimum of 3.0 GPA at their university will be eligible for annual renewals.

Since its August 2021 launch, the Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program has supported 126 students as part of the company’s five-year $10 million investment in line with Visa’s inclusion and diversity efforts to drive lasting positive change. “It has been inspiring to see the positive effects that the Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program has had on our scholars and company,” said Michelle Gethers, Visa’s Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility. “In addition to scholarship assistance, scholars are offered opportunities to strengthen their educational and professional development. The Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program is one of Visa’s many commitments to build our inclusive culture and purpose-driven change for generations to come.” Visa Black Scholars also will participate in a Black Scholars Summit and be offered opportunities for paid internships, and those who meet program requirements will be invited to join Visa full-time after graduation.

Through the program, Visa Black Scholars are given access to C-suite executives, industry leaders and the greater Visa community to expand their networks and professional growth. In June 2022, Visa welcomed the inaugural class to the first-ever Black Scholars Summit for a week of inspiring sessions, workshops and collaboration. Jonathan Whyte, scholar recipient from Winter Springs, FL, said that the opportunity “to hear the speaker’s insights into what they believe are the keys to their own success was really useful and will help me a lot in the future.”

When asked about what Khalil is looking forward to as a scholar, he said, “I’m most excited about broadening my horizons, building my résumé and gaining meaningful experience in my profession.”

—Submitted by Katie Morrison on behalf of Visa Inc.