Levittown Council Announces Halloween Horror House Winners

Responses to Levittown Community Council’s Halloween Horror House Contest brought out numerous spectators at the winners’ homes this Halloween season.

The following winners were selected: First place went to 3654 Mallard Rd. in Levittown, the home of Joseph and Roseann Castro. Joe is the mastermind behind “Mallard Manor.” having made many of the props by himself. He worked endlessly on the digging corpse, lantern skeleton and the tree limbs making up the archway for the swinging pumpkin named “Lil’ Nester.” Homemade tombstones and a gate surround the lawn. The display first began five years ago with a few tombstones and has evolved over the past few years into what it is today—an exciting exhibit for the community and a joy for Joe and Roseann in seeing people’s reaction and excitement as they view the display.

The home of Gerard Ragan at 106 Hickory Ln., Levittown, brought in a great second place win. A new resident to Levittown, Gerard, who bought his home in January of 2022, decided that he wanted to go “big” for Halloween. His fiancé, Stephanie and their two children, Jess and Gianna, enjoyed decorating and love it when passersby stop at the house and clearly appreciate the display. Gerard, a photographer, believes that Halloween is all about kids and having fun and hopes everyone had a happy Halloween as he and Stephanie enjoyed seeing the spectators.

Photos and videos of both houses can be seen on Levittown Community Council’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LevittownCommunityCouncilInc/, but the council’s president, Pat Patane, along with council Secretary Mary Kay Ross, visited the houses to speak to the residents and take photos. They believe the best way to appreciate all of the work that’s gone into decorating these homes is to see them by driving by and ideally making it a family outing. The Halloween Horror House Contest is an annual competition hosted by the council. Nominations for the best decorated homes were requested by the Levittown Community Council and the community was asked to vote for their favorite. Those receiving the most votes were selected winners. The Levittown Community Council was established in 1998 as a spinoff of Levittown’s 50th anniversary celebration the year prior. New members are always appreciated and welcomed.

—Submitted by the Levittown Community Council