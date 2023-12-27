Levittown Council Selects Home For The Holidays Winners

Levittown Community Council’s Home for the Holiday Contest is back!

Organization members were out scouring the Levittown and Island Trees school districts’ areas looking for decorated homes that stood out from others. The Council offered up a Facebook display of the homes entered in the contest by members of the community and the following homes were selected via Facebook votes.

A picture cannot totally provide the excitement and enthusiasm of seeing a live and the houses selected by Facebook viewers as the top three are a sight to behold. The Council encourages members of the community to make it a family outing and see the winners selected. Share this with your Facebook friends for some additional Holiday enjoyment.

Selected as first place winner is the home of Billy and Jenn Papetti at 12 Dale Lane, Levittown. The Papettis moved to Levittown just four years ago and are both teachers in Nassau County by day. Their desire to spread joy to children has motivated their nighttime displays, each of which has grown in size year by year. Billy and Jenn also welcomed their first child in December of last year, which gives more meaning to the display for them, by showing their son one of the many, many ways to spread the spirit of Christmas.

Years ago, Matthew Angelleta’s parents were winners of the Home for the Holidays contest. The tradition of decorating has put Matthew’s home in second place in this year’s contest. Matthew grew up in a Levitt house on Pintail Lane and has always told his children that someday he would follow in his parents’ footsteps. Angelleta credits his father as his inspiration. There are items in his current display at 14 Mistletoe Lane, Levittown, which were part of his parents’ display. Matt’s wife Kelly, his daughter Kimberly and son Joseph are all in when it comes to setting up the display.

Residents of Levittown for twelve years, third place winners, Leonard Palazzolo and his wife, were inspired by the reaction of neighbors and children to the Holiday displays they create each year at 15 Starlight Lane, Levittown. They now have a child of their own, whose reaction to their displays brings them even more joy. Leonard believes that in times of ups and downs, the holidays are always a way to bring happiness and put a smile on people’s faces.

The Palazzolo Family wishes everyone a merry Christmas and looks forward to the upcoming years to expand their display and inspire others as well.

–Submitted by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce