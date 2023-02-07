Levittown Crumbl Cookies Opens Its First Long Island Location

Levittown is about to get a whole lot sweeter! On Friday, Feb. 10, locally owned and operated Levittown Crumbl Cookies, located at 3601 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756, will open its doors. Store owners, Lori Rung and Tara Costa, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. The store is also providing more than 65 career opportunities to Levittown locals. The grand opening week menu contains 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

Customers can order in-person during the first 5 business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, February 15, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

About The Owners:

It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners, Lori Rung and Tara Costa. Growing up, Rung cherished baking with her mother and grandmother. The memories and bonds in the kitchen are imprinted on her heart. “I am excited to create new memories in the kitchen and teach the younger generation the importance of family, friends, and communities while ensuring that love is always in the secret recipe.”, states Rung. Costa, who grew up near Bethpage, is excited to bring the fastest-growing cookie company to a town so close to her childhood home. Costa holds her loved ones close to her heart and admires the family values found within Crumbl Cookies. “I feel strongly that we rise by lifting others. Positivity and encouragement go a long way towards changing someone’s life, and I am looking forward to doing this with one cookie at a time.”, states owner. Rung and Costa have spent months perfecting the Levittown location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are excited to bring the joy of family and service to this community by sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”, states the duo. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Levittown together over a box of the best cookies in the world.

—Submitted by Candyce Paige