Levittown Fire Department Thank You

The officers and members of the Levittown Fire Department and the Board of Fire Commissioners would like to thank all of the children for bringing their families and friends to our Annual Fire Prevention Open House held Friday, Oct. 14. We were pleasantly surprised to see more than 2,000 residents attending and enjoying all of the displays, handouts, firematic demonstrations, rides in the fire trucks and of course, the free ice cream.

We also wish to announce that anyone over the age of 18 that is interested in joining the department as a firefighter or fire medic can stop by the Gardiners Avenue Station on any Sunday morning. They may also visit our new department website at www.LevittownFD.com or contact our recruitment officer at 516-731-5106.

We look forward to seeing everyone again next year. Thank you, again.

Michael Herold

Chief of the Levittown Fire Department