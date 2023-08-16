Levittown Game Store Starts Weekly Warhammer

BY: James Rooney

Collectors Emporium, a center for trading card games, tabletop games, and events associated with them has added the miniature war game Warhammer 40,000 into the store’s growing list of reccurring game events. The events, held every Wednesday with an attendance fee of $5, will introduce newcomers to all the associated aspects of the game. One can learn to play the game itself using the newest miniatures in the “Leviathan” box set, where one can play as the superhuman Space Marines or the animalistic Tyranids in a one-on-one battle. The event will introduce attendees to the painting of these miniatures to change the gray plastic into something truer to what one can find on the box.

As with all paid events at the store, the $5 from the attendance fee turns into store credit where one can spend on store products, including Warhammer products. Emilie Carrieo, an employee at the store says, “That’s the reason why we use [store] credit. We know that some people aren’t as fortunate.” The recurring attendance fees can be saved in a gift card balance that can be spent on any and all products in the store, from books to Warhammer products, even snacks and drinks.

The Warhammer 40,000 events are held every Wednesday at 7pm, the address is 2705 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, New York.