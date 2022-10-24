Levittown Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Two Young Girls

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that defendant Manuel Cedillo was found guilty by a jury verdict of two violent felony counts of course of sexual conduct against a child.

“No child should have to go through the trauma of facing their abuser and reliving such horrific experiences but these girls did and I commend them for their bravery,” Tierney said. “Because of their bravery, this defendant faces a substantial prison sentence.”



The evidence at trial established that between the spring of 2011 to February 2012, Cedillo, an adult male known to the family, sexually abused two girls on separate occasions. The two victims are sisters and were ages 8 and 5 respectively at the time of the abuse. The defendant sexually molested the older sister from the age of 8 up until she was 9 years old. Cedillo also subjected the younger sister to sexual molestation during the same time period when she was between the ages of 5 and 6.

The abuse stopped when the defendant attempted to sexually abuse the older daughter and she partially disclosed to her mother that the defendant had been touching her inappropriately.

No other disclosure was made to the victims’ mother until eight years later when the older sister noticed the defendant was looking at her Instagram stories and she panicked that he was stalking her. After the older sister fully disclosed what Cedillo did to her, the younger sister also disclosed the abuse she suffered at the hands of the defendant.

Cedillo was convicted by the jury of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a B violent felony and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a D violent felony. Upon sentencing, he faces a total of 32 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision.

The trial was heard before the Honorable Karen M. Wilutis. Cedillo is represented by Christopher Gioe, Esq. He is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 21.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys MacDonald Drane and Ashley Moruzzi of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau.

—Submitted by the Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney