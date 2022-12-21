Levittown Students ‘Deck The Halls’ With Festive Decorations

The hallways of Levittown Public Schools match the festive season, thanks to the many decorations on display by staff and students.

Each door to the classrooms and offices at Northside Elementary School are covered in complex artwork and crafts to reflect the season, including one mimicking a large snow globe and another featuring Santa Claus exercising on the gymnasium entrance. At Abbey Lane Elementary School, no corner of the hallways was left untouched as decorations were prepared for a “Deck the Halls” event in which families were invited to tour the building and experience the festivities. Abbey Lane parents also had an exciting opportunity to shop at the PTA Secret Store and donate funds toward Project Linus, which provides handmade blankets to children and families in need.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools