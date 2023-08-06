Levittown Students Get A Jumpstart On The School Year

Elementary English language learners are engaged in hands-on activities while strengthening vital skills in Levittown’s four-week ENL Summer Jumpstart Program held at Levittown Memorial Education Center.

Seventy-seven students entering first through fifth grades are enrolled in this year’s Jumpstart program, the highest in the program’s 23-year history. Students have fun in the summer weather with outdoor games that emphasize teamwork, collaboration, and socialization while they bridge the gap between their previous academic year and the year ahead. Along with the physical education component, students’ language development is strengthened through academic enrichment in STEAM subjects and literacy. The program also incorporates the required summer reading books.

Summer Jumpstart continues to evolve as well, with transportation recently offered in order to further support students and their families.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools