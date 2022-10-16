Levittown Thanks Its Bus Drivers

Levittown Public School District administrators recently treated the district’s team of bus drivers to breakfast. The bus drivers were thanked for their daily dedicated service to Levittown students. Without their hard work, the success found in each building would not be possible.

Levittown Public Schools administrators enjoyed breakfast with the district’s dedicated team of bus drivers.
(Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)


On Sept. 21, Superintendent of Schools Todd Winch and Assistant Superintendent for Business Michael FabianWo rode bus route 229 for Wisdom Lane Middle School and Abbey Lane Elementary School with driver Melanie Barletta, who has been driving with the Levittown district for 22 years.

On Sept. 21, Superintendent Todd Winch (left) rode bus route 229 with driver Melanie Barletta (right) who has been driving with the district for 22 years.(Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)

“I’m so proud of the job our bus drivers do every day for our kids and their families,” Winch said.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools

