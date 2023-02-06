Levittown Winterfest is Coming!!

The “Snow” Ball!!!

Saturday, February 11, 2023

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Please mark your calendars! Winterfest will be held once again in Levittown Hall, with some traditional favorites…. the NLOE will be displaying their portable train set, for the kids to enjoy, the Levittown Library will bring their 3D doodler pen and the Island Trees library will have a PlayStation 5 on hand. There will be arts and crafts, temporary tattoos sponsored by Levittown Kiwanis, as well as balloon art by MisMatch the clown who will also be performing. Other surprise entertainers are expected that day! The Levittown Lions will be providing vision screenings for children. They’ll also be everyone’s favorite…. raffle baskets! Something new at Levittown Hall this year… there will be an ice-carving snow man demonstration from 11:00 – 12:00 right outside the front entrance with complimentary hot chocolate! If you can’t make the demonstration, there’ll be a photo op throughout the day. Levittown’s favorite DJ, Tim Aldridge will also be entertaining us! All is FREE! Provided by generous businesses in our community!

We will be collecting food and toiletries for our local pantry.

Thank you to the following sponsors and donators!

D&F Development Group

Don Patane/Main Street Financial

P.C. Richards

BJ’s

Frank McKenna

Domenico’s

Carpets R Us

Signature Hair Salon

Pat’s Barber

Carvel

Tammy Doherty

Wylana Buford-Liddelow

Ann Torcivia

The Cassano Family

The Patane Family

It’s not too late to help sponsor this fun family day for our community.

Sponsorship information:

https://files.constantcontact.com/732e0510101/8fd52c72-6aa3-48e0-9f9a-4f809e18ddef.pdf?rdr=true

Printable Winterfest flyer:

https://files.constantcontact.com/732e0510101/6c391f45-3d1b-4c96-8502-50fdeefd32fc.pdf?rdr=true

–Submitted by the Levittown Community Council