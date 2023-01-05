Levittown Woman Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Over $150,000 Through Guardianship

Luigia D’Amore allegedly siphoned money and failed to pay bills as the victim’s

legal guardian

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019.

Luigia, aka Gina D’Amore, 57, was arraigned before Judge Fran Ricigliano on one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a C felony); one count of Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree (an E felony); and two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (an E felony.) The defendant pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court February 15, 2023. If convicted, D’Amore faces up to five to 15 years in prison.

“This defendant befriended her alleged victim when they worked together for the Town of Hempstead, ultimately becoming his legal guardian after his retirement and taking control of the man’s finances,” said DA Donnelly. “For the next several years, this defendant allegedly siphoned more than $150,000 from her elderly victim’s accounts and failed to pay his bills, leaving him to live in a mouse-infested home. The residence fell into disrepair and was nearly lost due to non-payment of taxes. This charged conduct is reprehensible, and my office will ensure justice for the victim in this case.”

DA Donnelly said that, according to the charges and NCDA’s investigation, between July 2016 and June 2019, while serving as a court appointed guardian for the victim, a developmentally challenged Town of Hempstead Parks Department retiree, D’Amore allegedly stole more than $150,000 from the victim’s bank accounts without providing proof to the court that the funds were used for the victim’s benefit as required as part of the guardianship.

The defendant allegedly skimmed checks she received on behalf of the victim, depositing portions of the checks into the victim’s account, and taking out the rest in cash. The defendant also allegedly made additional cash withdrawals from the victim’s banking accounts and wrote checks out to “cash” for tens of thousands of dollars that were negotiated through D’Amore’s personal account.

D’Amore failed to provide receipts for the cash withdrawals and checks when she submitted her accounting to the court as the victim’s guardian.

In addition, D’Amore allegedly failed to pay the victim’s utilities or for repairs to the home, leaving the property to fall into disrepair.

The defendant also allegedly failed to pay property taxes on the home between 2018 and 2019, leading to a tax lien being placed on the victim’s home and the property nearly being auctioned in February 2020 for non-payment.

Before the defendant was removed, she resigned as the victim’s Guardian in April 2019.

D’Amore surrendered to Nassau County District Attorney Detective Investigators on December 16, 2022.

NCDA thanks the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) Bureau of Adult Services for referring this matter for prosecution.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Investigative Counsel April Montgomery of the Financial Crimes Bureau. The defendant was represented by Tim Aldridge, Esq. at arraignment. The defendant is represented by Russ Kofman, Esq.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.

—Submitted by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office