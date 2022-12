Recently, the Levittown Fire Department held its annual Fire Prevention Poster and Essay contest for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. All winners received certificates, a smoke detector, a medal, and gift card. Chiefs selected Ellie Pecora from Stokes Elementary School as the overall winner, whose prize was being picked up from her home and driven to school in a fire truck.

–Submitted by Michael Herold, Chief of the Levittown Fire Department