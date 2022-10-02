Levittown’s Newest Student Liaisons Report At September Board Meeting

Two students from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District made their first reports to the board of education and administrators as this year’s student liaisons during the regular meeting on Sept. 21.



Division Avenue student Chris Evans and MacArthur student Jack Maurer will attend the regular board meetings and share the latest happenings in their school community. Evans has been on the High Honor Roll in each quarter of his high school career and has a weighted GPA of more than 100, and is in the National Honor Society, serves as the public relations officer for Student Council, has won multiple statewide Science Olympiad competitions, is a DECA member and plays on the boys tennis team. Maurer is also a consistent member of the High Honor Roll and a member of the World Language Honor Society and the National Honor Society and won second place in last year’s New York State Chemagination competition. He is also an exceptional athlete as he earned All-District playing for the varsity soccer team and County champion honors on the winter and spring track teams and plays on the varsity football team as a placekicker.

—Submitted by the Levittown School District