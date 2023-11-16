LI Pizza Strong Donates Over $100,000 to Victims of Farmingdale Bus Tragedy

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto gathered with owners of Long Island pizzerias to present a $102,200 check to the Farmingdale School District from charitable funds raised during ‘Long Island Pizza Strong Day,” a fundraiser organized to benefit families affected by the Farmingdale High School Marching Band bus tragedy.

“More than 100 pizzerias throughout Long Island participated in this fundraiser, agreeing to donate $5 for each pie sold to the families of those injured, as well as the families of beloved educators Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice Ferrari, and the Farmingdale High School Marching Band,” said Supervisor Saladino. “This initiative was a great success, proving that Long Islanders’ love for pizza is the only thing that could match our love and support for the Daler community.”

Following the bus accident, Anthony Laurino, the owner of Phil’s Pizza in Syosset and Massapequa, whose son is a member of the Farmingdale High School Marching Band, knew he had to act. He teamed up with Alyssa Guidice of Dine-LI and Jim Serpico of Side Hustle Bread to launch Long Island Pizza Strong Day, and with the help of local pizzerias and generous business owners they raised over $100,000 through the fundraiser.

“We thank Anthony and the organizers of Long Island Pizza Strong for bringing our community together during such a difficult time, and we thank all the local pizzerias throughout the Town of Oyster Bay and all of Long Island for participating in this important cause,” added Councilman Imbroto.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay