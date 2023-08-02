LI Veterans Reunion At American Airpower Museum

Long overdue recognition and thanks for military service

The public is invited to another great event at the American Airpower Museum. On Saturday, August 5, 2023, there will be a patriotic reunion of 37 Vietnam War, two World War II and five Korean War veterans, who took a flight to Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. On that historic day, Honor Flight Long Island escorted this band of brothers on a FREE early a.m. flight to our nation’s capital. Veterans and their guardians visited WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials, Arlington National Cemetery for a “Changing of the Guard,” the Air Force Memorial and Iwo Jima Memorial. They returned to Islip MacArthur Airport that evening for a raucous welcome by the Nassau County Fire Fighters Pipe and Drum Band, plus thunderous applause from hundreds of family, friends and supporters.

According to Bill Jones, Honor Flight LI President, West Point 1972 Graduate and U.S. Army veteran, “This special flight included 37 Vietnam veterans who received long overdue recognition and thanks for their military service. They were accompanied by seven elder comrades – two WWII and five Korean War veterans. What this flight represented was a ‘Big Hug’ to all our veterans from Honor Flight, their families and supporters who make such flights possible,” he said.

Veterans celebrated from the Observer’s areas include:

Edward Przedwiecki of Massapequa Park, a Vietnam veteran from the Army, SP5.

Joseph Sciortino of Massapequa Park, a Vietnam veteran from the Army, SP4.

Allan Mallenbaum of Plainview, a Korea veteran from the Army, PFC.

Joseph Iavaroni of Seaford, a Korea veteran from the Army, S-Sgt.

Robert Magrino of Seaford, a Vietnam veteran from the Army, SPC 4.

James O’Hara of Seaford, a Vietnam veteran from the US Army, SPEC 4.

John O’Hara of Seaford, a Vietnam veteran from the Army, SGT E-5.

Richard Colby of Seaford, a Vietnam veteran from the USMC, Corporal.

On Saturday, August 5th, the Museum’s Hangar 3 doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the reunion runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at AAM, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY 11735 – (631) 293-6398, www.americanairpowermuseum.org. The public is welcome to attend and applaud these veterans, especially during our “Ceremony of Honors,” as each is presented with a Tribute Journal full of photos taken during their day in D.C. Members of the public arriving for the event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. may attend FREE of charge! After 12:00 p.m., regular Museum admission is free for members, $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under.

This great patriotic celebration includes speeches by Honor Flight LI President Bill Jones and AAM President and Founder Jeff Clyman. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Band will play a popular medley known as the “Armed Forces Salute,” featuring five official melodies of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Free cake, coffee and refreshments provided by Honor Flight will be enjoyed by all! Co-hosts AAM and Honor Flight LI encourage public participation in this historic event, to help us honor 44 of Long Island’s home-grown heroes for their service to our great nation! See you at Hangar 3!

Honor Flight Long Island is one of 130 regional hubs in the national Honor Flight Network, whose mission is to honor America’s World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and in special cases of terminal illness or injury, veterans from more recent conflict eras, by providing all-expenses-paid, round-trip visits to their Washington, D.C. memorials. For more about Honor Flight Long Island: www.honorflightlongisland.org. For more on the national Honor Flight Network: honorflight.org. Questions? Call Honor Flight LI Secretary Jamie Bowden at (631) 702-2423 or email JBowden@southamptontownny.gov.

American Airpower Museum’s mission is the preservation of aviation and military history to educate the public about the courage, sacrifice and heroism of our nation’s veterans, aviation pioneers and aviation industry workers. We accomplish this by preserving, displaying, and flying our operational examples of America’s legendary military aircraft, as well as through our static aircraft displays, exhibits and events. The American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport – “Where History Flies!”@american_airpower_museum_

—Submitted by Robert F. Salant