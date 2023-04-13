Live Music Fundraising Concert Comes To Hicksville

Benefit to feature students performing with Dr. K’s Motown Revue on Saturday, April 22.

The Hicksville High School Alumni Foundation is thrilled to announce a special fundraising event to be held on Saturday, April 22nd from 7pm to 10pm at Hicksville High School. The fundraising benefit concert will feature Dr. K’s Motown Revue, including HHS Alumnus Paul Korman. It will be held in the Charles Arnold Theatre at Hicksville High School.

In addition to Hicksville music students performing with the band – which gives them a vision of a future as performers – students are involved in all aspects of the show. Together with faculty and parents, students assist with video and sound engineering, lighting and stage management, promotional materials and artwork, and merchandise and booth organization. Bringing the various clubs together provides a number of opportunities for all students to participate and helps foster self-esteem, while teaching students the importance of working as a team. Alumni Association member Ted Urban, whose daughter is a current senior, has been delighted to see the buildup of school enthusiasm. “I’ve seen a lot of resurgence in the last year especially of school clubs and activities, because we’re coming back from Covid.”

Raffle baskets will also be available, including Disney Resort raffle tickets. Urban commends community efforts to make these baskets a possibility. “I was tremendously impressed with how the community came together to provide donations, both businesses and private parties, to ensure that we have all these amazing prizes and maximize what we’re able to generate for future students and events.”

Proceeds from this event directly benefit local students, supporting the arts, obtaining supplies for students, and other avenues that the school cannot fund on its own. Funds raised will also enable the Alumni Association to provide scholarships for Hicksville High School seniors. “Hicksville is one of the few schools in Nassau that has robust scholarship programs for seniors. Ted had brought up a good point that we should do one from the Alumni,” says Sunita Manjrekar, also a member of the Alumni Association. “We furnished a $500 scholarship for a student last year, and we want to make two of these scholarships this time,” she adds.

This event will truly showcase the efforts, care, and energy that Hicksville High School is all about. “Hicksville is very diverse… I’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm and energy coming out of this community. So many different people have stepped up,” says Urban. “The message we want to give the community,” adds Manjrekar, “Is that this event is FOR Hicksville, BY Hicksville, and future generations of students.”

The doors open at 6pm on April 22nd at Hicksville High School, 180 Division Avenue in Hicksville. Admission to the event is $20. For more information about this event, contact the Hicksville Alumni Foundation at (917) 750-7842 or email hicksvillealumnifoundation@gmail.com. The link to the event’s pre-sale website is as follows: https://hhs-alumni-foundation.square.site/

The Hicksville HS Alumni association is a small but mighty group of graduates, parents, and community members. They are hoping this event will serve as a launching point for even more ambitious communal activities in support of Hicksville’s future! They are a 501c3 group.

-Original press release provided by the Town of Oyster Bay

-Additional information provided by the Hicksville HS Alumni Association