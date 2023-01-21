Local Swimmer Breaks Polish National Record At European Masters Aquatics Championship

Just this past September, local resident and swimmer Eric Znachowski won a gold medal and broke the Polish National Record for the 50M breaststroke at the European Masters Aquatic Championship that took place in Rome, Italy.

At the meet, Eric not only won a gold medal, but also broke the Polish National Record for the 50m breaststroke. This was a surprise to him since he didn’t know what the record was previously and recognizes this great achievement. Eric acknowledged someone else will eventually break the record he set, but that the lessons he learned from the experience will stay with him for a lifetime.

Znachowski said, “It felt amazing to be able to compete in Rome, not only because it’s a beautiful city and the swimming pool was amazing, but also because I had my friends and family cheering for me.”

Eric has loved swimming since he learned at seven years old, and enjoys sharing his passion for the sport as Manager of Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale, NY, a national franchise of leading learn-to-swim facilities with 135 schools in North America.

Eric enjoys swimming not for the medals and the swim meets, but rather for the challenges and the journey he takes to prepare for them. In his role as Manager of Goldfish Swim School, he was faced with added responsibilities and lifestyle changes as he prepared for the meet in Rome. Eric had to train early in the morning and late into the night so he could continue to prioritize his role as manager. He credits his ability to achieve all his goals during this time on the support he received from his family.

