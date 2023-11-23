Local Veteran Honored

It’s been a busy few months for Vietnam Veteran Arturo Edwards. The Farmingdale resident was excited and proud to celebrate alongside fellow servicemen and servicewomen during this year’s Veterans Day ceremonies. The day began with a big breakfast at iHop, where the veterans all gathered before making their way over to the VFW Post 5942 for the flag ceremony and speeches. After the ceremony, a lunch was held for the veterans and their families.

Edwards was pleased by the turnout. “We had a really decent crowd,” he noted. His ceremony was among the smaller ones, but he happily reported hearing a lot of support offered during this year’s Veterans Day. He was also honored to receive an invitation to the Vietnam Veterans of America’s 45th anniversary dinner, which he attended with his wife.

In addition to Veterans Day celebrations, Edwards was recently recognized by the Boy Scouts during a Veterans appreciation dinner at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Oyster Bay. He was also present during the town’s street dedication ceremony for former president Theodore Roosevelt, showing his support alongside the Office of Joseph Saladino. And, when the Cradle of Aviation Museum presented several veterans during their commemorative medal ceremony, Edwards was there to shake their hands and offer his congratulations.

Thank you to all of those who have served their country!