Lockhart Honors Massapequa Veterans In Patriotic Ceremony

Chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A” broke out in the hallways of Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on Nov. 9 as local veterans walked the first floor, the culmination of the annual Veterans Day ceremony. Students wearing red, white and blue cheered their nation’s heroes to show gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

Before the patriotic march through the hall, veterans were recognized at an assembly in the all-purpose room. The crowd included students in grades 3-5, district administrators, local elected officials and Lockhart parents. Veterans from Massapequa VFW Post 7763 and AmVets Post 88 were the honored guests. They represented multiple branches of the military as well as different eras of service.

The chorus, under the director of Kathleen Dyckman, opened the program by singing the national anthem, and closed it out with “America, Of Thee I Sing” and “God Bless America.” Student council members spoke about the history and meaning of Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day is a special holiday that honors those who served, our POWs and those who are currently serving,” Principal Michael DeLuca said, adding that their “service and sacrifice represents the best of America.”

VFW Post Commander William Colfer said Massapequa was a community built by veterans following World War II. When he had to leave home to serve in Vietnam, seeing the American flag provided a source of comfort for him.

“Our flag, more than anything else, symbolizes what our country is all about – freedom,” he told students. “It’s our flag, all of us.”

Assistant Principal Louisa Vecchione read a poem, “I am a Veteran.” An officer from the Nassau County Police Department played taps. A video roll call featured the names, photos, ranks and military branches of family members of Lockhart students and staff who have served or are currently serving.

